80 jobs to be created in Tralee

80 jobs are to be created in Tralee.

The Range has confirmed to Radio Kerry News that recruitment for the full and part-time positions will begin next month.

The home, garden and leisure retailer has over 180 stores in the UK and Ireland and is planning to open a new outlet in the former Debenhams unit at Manor West Shopping Centre in the coming months.

The company says along with the 80 jobs there is also likely to be additional seasonal positions available.

Mayor of Tralee and Fianna Fáil Councillor Johnnie Wall says the store will be a big draw for Tralee and he hopes former Debenhams workers may secure jobs: