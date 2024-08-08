Advertisement
80% decrease in gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service during first six months of year

Aug 8, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
80% decrease in gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service during first six months of year
There was over an 80% decrease in the number of gorse fires attended by the Kerry Fire Service during first six months of the year.

That’s according to figures complied the by Kerry Fire Service.

These figures that outline the numbers and types of call-outs the service attends.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 12.4% decrease in mobilisations this year, compared to the same period last year.

The fire service was mobilised 720 times up to the end of June this year, which is down from 822 during the first six months of last year.

Between January and the end of June, there were 21 gorse fires; this is a decrease of 83% on the same period last year when there were 154 gorse fires.

Instances of chimney fires increased so far this year; it stands at 41 so far this year, which is a rise of 10.8% when compared to the 37 chimney fires as of the end of June last year.

The Kerry Fire Service also attended 110 road traffic collisions during the first six months of the year; that’s a rise of 23.6% compared to last year when the fire service attended 89 road traffic collisions during the same period.

 

