78-year-old man airlifted to UHK after falling 50 metres in West Kerry

A 78-year-old man was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry after falling 50 metres off Dunmore Head.

Valentia Coast Guard received a call at about a quarter to four yesterday afternoon, after a man who was fishing fell backwards 50 metres off Dunmore Head.

The Shannon 115 Rescue Helicopter and Dingle Coast Guard were tasked to the scene, in what was described as a tricky evacuation for the helicopter.

The man suffered a head injury but was conscious as he was being airlifted to University Hospital Kerry.