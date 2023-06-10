Advertisement
78-year-old man airlifted to UHK after falling 50 metres in West Kerry

Jun 10, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrynews
A 78-year-old man was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry after falling 50 metres off Dunmore Head.

Valentia Coast Guard received a call at about a quarter to four yesterday afternoon, after a man who was fishing fell backwards 50 metres off Dunmore Head.

The Shannon 115 Rescue Helicopter and Dingle Coast Guard were tasked to the scene, in what was described as a tricky evacuation for the helicopter.

The man suffered a head injury but was conscious as he was being airlifted to University Hospital Kerry.

