70 Kerry companies raise €14,200 for suicide prevention

PIETA’S suicide prevention efforts in Kerry have received a major boost from 70 local companies who have collectively donated €14,200.

The fundraising was as a result of an initiative run by Kerry Airport. Passengers travelling on outbound flights can see the logos of the businesses who have each made a donation to support Pieta’s work throughout Kerry.

Kerry Airport, Red Chair Recruitment and Slógadh Signs have driven the charity campaign since 2021 which has resulted in over €35,000 in funding for the charity.