7% of Kerry homeowners still haven't submitted LPT returns

Apr 6, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
7% (7.1%) of Kerry households aren't compliant with Local Property Tax (LPT) returns.

That's according to figures released by Revenue for the beginning of the year.

Nationally, 300,000 properties have yet to file a return for 2021.

Head of Revenue’s LPT branch Katie Clair, says property owners need to engage with Revenue, as filing the return is a legal requirement.

Kerry property owners, who haven't submitted their LPT return for the 2022-2025 valuation period, will be contacted over the coming weeks.

