6,300 smart meters installed in Killarney since March

Apr 11, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
ESB Networks are upgrading electricity meters in homes, farms and businesses in Kerry to tackle rising energy costs.

Smart meters provide household with a breakdown of their energy usage which’ll allow customers to have greater control of their energy consumption.

Business project manager at ESB Networks Carmel O’Connor says 6,300 smart meters have been installed in Killarney since March.

She says the electric utility company will begin to roll out meters to Tralee customers in June.

ESB plan to exchange 30,000 meters in Kerry by the end of this year, and are on track to have all ESB meters upgraded by 2024, according to Ms O’Connor.

Carmel O’Connor advises customers on how to utilise smart meters.

