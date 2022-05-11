Advertisement
54 potential breaches to short term letting regulations being investigated in Killarney

May 11, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
54 potential breaches to short term letting regulations being investigated in Killarney
Kerry County Council is investigating 54 potential breaches of short term letting regulations in the Killarney area.

This was confirmed at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

It comes as the Irish Independent recently reported that Kerry had the highest compliance rate outside of Dublin in issuing warning letters to people flouting short term letting rules.

Out of the 187 warning letters issued by Kerry County Council to property owners, officials confirmed that 133 files have closed.

55 property owners registered their principal private residence with Kerry County Council for short term letting while an additional 39 ceased leasing.

12 registered with the Private Residential Tenancies Board, and 27 files closed for miscellaneous reasons.

Property owners in Killarney can’t rent out short term lettings for more than 90 days without adequate planning permission.

 

