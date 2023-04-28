Advertisement
News

45 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of March

Apr 28, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
45 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of March 45 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of March
Share this article

45 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of March.

It’s a drop of five compared to the previous month; at the end of February there 50 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 77 families, including 147 children, accessing emergency accommodation at the end of March.

Advertisement

The figures cover from March 20th to 26th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

Nationally, the number of homeless people is over 11,900 (11,988), which is a record high.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus