45 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of March

45 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of March.

It’s a drop of five compared to the previous month; at the end of February there 50 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 77 families, including 147 children, accessing emergency accommodation at the end of March.

The figures cover from March 20th to 26th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

Nationally, the number of homeless people is over 11,900 (11,988), which is a record high.