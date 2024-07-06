Advertisement
42nd annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle draws to close for another year

Jul 6, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
42nd annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle draws to close for another year
The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will return in 2022. Pic: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
The 42nd annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle is drawing to a close for another year.

Many of the four and a half thousand cyclists who took part are now back to Killarney, following the mammoth 170-kilometre event.

Back-up services and traffic restrictions finish at eight o'clock this evening, but motorists are reminded that there may still be cyclists on the route after this time.

PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, Cathal Walsh says many people made the cycle possible, including around 1,200 volunteers:

 

