40-year-old man airlifted to UHK after falling 50 metres on Reeks

Jun 12, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrynews
A 40-year-old man was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry after falling 50 metres on the McGillycuddy Reeks yesterday afternoon.

The Rescue 115 helicopter was tasked to the Eastern Reeks at around 2pm, after the man fell and sustained lacerations to his head and some lower leg injuries.

The helicopter was unable to winch the injured man, so airlifted 12 members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and their equipment to him.

Kerry Mountain Rescue brought the casualty down the mountain to a point where he could then be airlifted to UHK by the Rescue 115 helicopter.

The man’s injuries were described as serious but not life threatening, and he remained conscious throughout the rescue operation.

