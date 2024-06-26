40% of Ukrainians of working age in Kerry now in employment

There has been a huge surge of Ukrainian refugees in employment in Kerry.

That’s according to John Kennelly, Kerry County Council's acting director of services for Ukraine and water services.

He says 40% of Ukrainians of working age are now employed in the county, compared to 20% last year.

Mr Kennelly says collaboration between the council, Tralee International Resource Centre, accommodation providers and those in receipt of accommodation led to the increase.

A committee formed in Kerry to promote integration has been praised as a template to adopt nationally.

Mary Carroll, co-ordinator of Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC), says the English language working group it established has been successful.

She says the newly expanded Community Intergration Forum helps migrants in all aspects of life, including for employment and the English language.

