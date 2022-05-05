40 Kerry buildings identified as potential housing options for Ukrainian refugees

40 properties in Kerry have been identified as potential housing options for Ukrainian refugees.

The list, which was compiled by Kerry County Council, was sent to the Department of Housing to assist with the influx of people arriving from the war-torn country.

Last month, the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien wrote to local authorities asking them to outline any vacant properties which could be considered as solutions to the refugee accommodation crisis.

He has since revealed that 529 vacant or unused buildings have been identified; Radio Kerry understands that 40 of those are in Kerry.

Properties identified so far include community halls, former hotels and hostels and education buildings.

However, Kerry County Council has not consulted the owners of the buildings on the list.

In a statement, the council said any decisions on the suitability of the buildings identified will be made by the International Protection Accommodation Services and the Department of Housing.

A spokesperson also said the local authority would not be approaching owners of the vacant properties included on the list.