37 people waiting over five years for outpatient consultation at UHK

Jul 11, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
37 people are waiting five years or longer for their first outpatient consultation at Univeristy Hospital Kerry.
37 people are waiting five years or longer for their first outpatient consultation at Univeristy Hospital Kerry.

That's according to figures released by a Freedom of Information Act to Newstalk.

Nationally, over 4,900 are awaiting their first outpatient consultation for more than five years - and over 300 people are looking for an inpatient or day-case procedure.

University Hospital Kerry has one of the lowest waiting lists; the smallest is St. Vincent's Hospital who have 5 while Galway University Hospital is the worst affected with 608 patients.

