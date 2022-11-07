Advertisement
36% increase in traffic collisions attended by Kerry Fire Service this year

Nov 7, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
36% increase in traffic collisions attended by Kerry Fire Service this year
There’s been a 36% increase in the number of road traffic collisions attended by the Kerry Fire Service during the first nine months of the year.

The figures were compiled by Chief Fire Officer for Kerry, Andrew Macilwraith and presented to members of Kerry County Council this week.

Between January to the end of September, the Kerry Fire Service attended the scene of 132 road traffic collisions, that’s up from 97 for the same period last year.

During the first nine months of the year, the service responded to an increased number of call-outs.

The Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 998 times up to the end of September this year, up from 993 mobilisations during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, there was a 46% decrease in gorse fires in Kerry during the first nine months; there were 111 this year, compared to 205 last year.

Instances of chimney fires decreased by 12%; last year there were 67 such fires from January to the end of September but that dropped to 59 this year.

