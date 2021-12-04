Advertisement
35 vacant council houses in Tralee MD

Dec 4, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
There are 35 vacant Kerry County Council houses in the Tralee Municipal District.

25 dwellings are awaiting repairs, the remainder are under repair and are allocated to a tenant.

Since the beginning of the year, 1,146 requests for repairs have been made for housing stock in the Tralee MD.

So far this year, 112 grants have been allocated for housing adaptation or housing aid for older people.

There are 2,266 approved applicants on Kerry County Council's housing waiting list who have listed Tralee MD as an area of choice.

