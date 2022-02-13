335 new Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) established in Kerry

335 new Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) were set up in Kerry up to the end of quarter three 2021.

HAP is a form of social housing support for people with a long-term housing need; the council pays the landlord directly and the tenant makes a contribution to the council.

At the end of quarter three, there were more than 62,000 households in receipt of HAP nationally and over 33,600 landlords and agents providing accommodation to households supported by the scheme.

The figures were provided by Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien following a question by Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould.