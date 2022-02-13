Advertisement
News

335 new Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) established in Kerry

Feb 13, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrynews
335 new Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) established in Kerry 335 new Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) established in Kerry
Share this article

335 new Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) were set up in Kerry up to the end of quarter three 2021.

HAP is a form of social housing support for people with a long-term housing need; the council pays the landlord directly and the tenant makes a contribution to the council.

At the end of quarter three, there were more than 62,000 households in receipt of HAP nationally and over 33,600 landlords and agents providing accommodation to households supported by the scheme.

Advertisement

The figures were provided by Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien following a question by Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus