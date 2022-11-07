33 Kerry venues secure funding under Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

33 Kerry venues have secured funding under the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

In total €4 million is being made available to assist off-peak entertainment in towns and cities through this scheme which is creating thousands of employment days.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the funding, saying it’ll ensure these venues continue to drive tourism, making our towns and villages more attractive places to live in and to visit.

Kerry venues that secured funding:

St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre

Jack’s Bar

Hannigan’s Bar and Restaurant

The Nu Place

Courtney’s Bar

Killarney Plaza Hotel

Killarney Towers Hotel

Killarney Avenue Hotel

The Klub Gastro Bar

Riada’s Bar and Restaurant

The Huddle Bar

Turner’s

Spillane’s Bar and Restaurant

Kerry Writers’ Museum

Kingston Bar and Townhouse

Christy’s Bar

Wild N Happy

The Mermaid’s

O’Shea’s Pub, Banna Beach Resort

The Blasket Bar

O’Sullivan’s Courthouse

JD’s Bar and Venue

Eoin Duignan

Scott’s Hotel

Anchor Bar

The Green Room

Na Gaeil CLG

Great Southern Hotel

Baily’s Corner

Rochelle Lucey

John B Keane Bar

Hennessey’s Bar

Brooklane Hotel