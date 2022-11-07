33 Kerry venues secure funding under Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

33 Kerry venues have secured funding under the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.
In total €4 million is being made available to assist off-peak entertainment in towns and cities through this scheme which is creating thousands of employment days.
Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the funding, saying it’ll ensure these venues continue to drive tourism, making our towns and villages more attractive places to live in and to visit.
Kerry venues that secured funding:
St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre
Jack’s Bar
Hannigan’s Bar and Restaurant
The Nu Place
Courtney’s Bar
Killarney Plaza Hotel
Killarney Towers Hotel
Killarney Avenue Hotel
The Klub Gastro Bar
Riada’s Bar and Restaurant
The Huddle Bar
Turner’s
Spillane’s Bar and Restaurant
Kerry Writers’ Museum
Kingston Bar and Townhouse
Christy’s Bar
Wild N Happy
The Mermaid’s
O’Shea’s Pub, Banna Beach Resort
The Blasket Bar
O’Sullivan’s Courthouse
JD’s Bar and Venue
Eoin Duignan
Scott’s Hotel
Anchor Bar
The Green Room
Na Gaeil CLG
Great Southern Hotel
Baily’s Corner
Rochelle Lucey
John B Keane Bar
Hennessey’s Bar
Brooklane Hotel