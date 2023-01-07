32 Kerry schools included in BLAST arts programme

The Minister for Education has announced the addition of over 600 schools to the BLAST arts programme.

The BLAST (Bringing Live Arts to Students and Teachers) programme aims to have students across the country work with professional artists trained in the Teacher Artist Partnership (TAP) scheme.

629 schools have been awarded with BLAST residencies, including 32 primary and secondary schools in Kerry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 21 additional Creative Clusters have been created, doubling the number of schools partaking in the collaborative creative initiative.

Minister Norma Foley praised the programmes, saying they provide young people with the opportunity to develop essential skills and explore artistic and creative expression.