Advertisement
News

32 Kerry schools included in BLAST arts programme

Jan 7, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrynews
32 Kerry schools included in BLAST arts programme 32 Kerry schools included in BLAST arts programme
Share this article

The Minister for Education has announced the addition of over 600 schools to the BLAST arts programme.

The BLAST (Bringing Live Arts to Students and Teachers) programme aims to have students across the country work with professional artists trained in the Teacher Artist Partnership (TAP) scheme.

629 schools have been awarded with BLAST residencies, including 32 primary and secondary schools in Kerry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 21 additional Creative Clusters have been created, doubling the number of schools partaking in the collaborative creative initiative.

Minister Norma Foley praised the programmes, saying they provide young people with the opportunity to develop essential skills and explore artistic and creative expression.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus