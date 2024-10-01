30 people arrested and drugs seized during West Limerick Garda operation

30 people were arrested, thousands of euro worth of drugs were seized and six properties were searched during a Garda operation in West Limerick today.

The operation, which took place this morning, saw drugs with an estimated street value of €5,000 seized.

These searches took place this morning in Newcastle West and involved Gardaí from the Limerick County Community Engagement and Crime Functional areas, supported by the Regional Support Unit as well as Limerick Divisional Roads Policing and Divisional Drug and Detective Units.

The operation, which involved over 50 Garda personnel, focused on targeting, disrupting and detecting individuals engaged in criminal activities, including the sale and supply of illegal drugs in West Limerick.

As part of the operation, six residential properties were searched and 30 individuals have been arrested for various offences, including outstanding bench warrants.

Drugs with an estimated street value of €5,000, pending analysis, have been seized, while a number of vehicles were also seized and one male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Superintendent Michael Fleming, who is in charge of the Limerick County Community Engagement Functional Area, says today’s operation targeted people in the Newcastle West area who are involved in criminality and the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

He has assured those living in West Limerick that his unit is committed to keeping people safe and tackling those who engage in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.