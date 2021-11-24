30 full-time jobs created at new dining facilities in Manor West Retail Park

30 full-time jobs will be created as new dining facilities open in Manor West Retail Park.

Jam Café & Bakery, Ciao Pizzeria, TOBA Southeast Asian Street Food and The Crepe House will take up residency there over the coming weeks.

Customers can now visit the Jam Express Café which is open for business, while the full food court offering incorporating Jam Café & Bakery, Ciao Pizzeria and TOBA Southeast Asian is being fitted out; construction on The Crepe House will commence early in the New Year.

Centre Manager at Manor West Retail Park, Derek Rusk says they are delighted to welcome these outlets, adding they're looking forward to the months ahead as they continue to build on their customer offering and overall shopping experience here in Tralee.