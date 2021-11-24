Advertisement
News

30 full-time jobs created at new dining facilities in Manor West Retail Park

Nov 24, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
30 full-time jobs created at new dining facilities in Manor West Retail Park 30 full-time jobs created at new dining facilities in Manor West Retail Park
Share this article

30 full-time jobs will be created as new dining facilities open in Manor West Retail Park.

Jam Café & Bakery, Ciao Pizzeria, TOBA Southeast Asian Street Food and The Crepe House will take up residency there over the coming weeks.

Customers can now visit the Jam Express Café which is open for business, while the full food court offering incorporating Jam Café & Bakery, Ciao Pizzeria and TOBA Southeast Asian is being fitted out; construction on The Crepe House will commence early in the New Year.

Advertisement

Centre Manager at Manor West Retail Park, Derek Rusk says they are delighted to welcome these outlets, adding they're looking forward to the months ahead as they continue to build on their customer offering and overall shopping experience here in Tralee.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus