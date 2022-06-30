Advertisement
Preparations for Ring of Kerry cycle underway as car park closures begin

Jun 30, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Preparations for Ring of Kerry cycle underway as car park closures begin
The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will return in 2022. Pic: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
Car parks in the county will start to close from midnight to facilitate Saturday’s Ring of Kerry cycle.

Cathal Walshe, PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, has advised that the carpark at the lower part of the Beech Road will close from tonight.

He’s also asking those taking part to use their bikes to travel to the event where possible, to avoid traffic congestion.

Anyone in the Republic and in Northern Ireland who have already registered will have received their bike tags and ID badges by now.

However, anyone travelling from overseas will have to queue up to register.

Cathal Walshe explains where cyclists can park.

Ring of Kerry Cycle Parking and Road Arrangements

