There are 26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

19 patients are on trolleys in UHK's emergency department, while a further 7 are waiting on trolleys in wards.

Advertisement

Nationally today, there are 406 people awaiting beds.

Cork University Hospital is the worst affected with 65 people on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Limerick with 61.