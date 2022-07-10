250 applications from Kerry for new artists pay pilot scheme

There were about 250 applications from Kerry for the new Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme.

The Government launched it earlier this year; it aims to examine the impact of a basic income on artists and creative arts workers over a three-year period.

Payments of €325 per week will be made to 2,000 eligible applicants.

Just over 9,000 applications were received for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme by the closing date of May 12th.

Assessment of the applications has begun, and once assessed, all eligible applicants will be entered into a random sampling process to choose the 2,000 scheme participants.

The pilot scheme is a three-year research programme, to evaluate the impact of a basic income style payment on the arts sector.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin says she’s very encouraged by the high level of interest.

2.7% of the total applications, or around 250, were from Co Kerry.

The highest number came from Dublin at 37%, while Longford had the fewest applications at just 0.4% of the over 9,000.

The details were revealed by the Minister in response to a question from Cavan-Monaghan, Fianna Fáil TD, Niamh Smyth.