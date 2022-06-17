24 HAP properties available in Kerry

24 properties are available to rent in Kerry for people who are seeking to avail of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

That’s according to analysis undertaken by Labour Party senator Rebecca Moynihan.

Senator Moynihan's analysis is based on properties advertised on Daft.ie between June 7th and 10th which is published in today's Irish Independent.

Advertisement

HAP properties have prescribed rent limits based on the tenants household make up and the area in which they're renting.

In Kerry, the HAP limits vary from 200 euro to 575 euro; different payments are available to tenants who're renting as a single person, a couple or a family with children.

HAP limits for a single person sharing a room are set at €200 and for a couple sharing a room, they'll receive €230.

Advertisement

For a single person renting a property on their own, they'll get €380 and for a couple renting on their own they'll receive €410

€525 will be given to a one-child families, €550 to families with one child, while families with three children will receive €575.