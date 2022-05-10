22% of patients admitted to UHK within HSE target wait times

22% of patients were admitted to the emergency department in University Hospital Kerry within the HSE’s target waiting time of six hours last year.

The hospital recorded one of the lowest scores in the country for ED waiting times, a new survey has revealed.

Despite lengthy wait times, the survey found that patients had generally positive experiences in UHK.

The 2021 National Inpatient Experience Survey by HIQA found that University Hospital Kerry was scored 7.3 out of 10 for its emergency department wait times.

24.4% of patients spent over 24 hours waiting to me admitted.

28.5% of patients waited between six and 12 hours while 25% waited more than half a day.

On discharges and transfers, UHK scored 6.5 out of 10, one of the lowest in the country.

75% reported a very good or good experience in UHK, 10% lower than the national average.

Rachel Flynn, director of the national care experience programme, says the most striking finding in UHK was the desire for more communication between patients and their healthcare professionals.

In response to the survey, UHK has said it will improve pathways for concerns to be raised, provide information folders and direct more attention towards nutrition and food throughout patient care.