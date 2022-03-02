22% drop in numbers on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

There’s been a 22% drop in the number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry in the past year.

There are 10,600 people currently waiting for outpatient and inpatient appointments at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The figure for the end of January, shows the number waiting was down 11% or 1,356 people on the end of December, but down over 2,900 from the previous year, a 22% drop.

Of those waiting, 1,090 are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK; that’s down 109 compared to a year prior, and down 33 in the past month.

The majority of those patients (764) are waiting up to six months.

The figures also show there are 9,509 people seeking outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry; a third of those (3,069) are waiting a year or more.

The number waiting is down almost 1,400 people in a month, and down 2,800 on the previous year, a 23% drop.

There are also another 2,480 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.