625 patients are awaiting beds on a trolley across the hospital system.today

Figures from the Irish Nurses' and Midwives' Organisation show an increase of 92 on yesterday.

514 people are waiting for a bed in emergency departments, with 111 people waiting in wards.

Twenty-one patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry, according to the INMO.

Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick have the highest number of patients on trolleys at 72 each.