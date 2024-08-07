207 people died in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department over last 5 years

Over 200 people have died in the emergency department at University Hospital Kerry in the last five years.

That’s according to a report from the Irish Medical Times, which found 5,000 people have died in 26 hospital ED’s nationwide over the period.

The figures show, 207 people passed away in UHK’s emergency department between 2019 and 2023.

The report shows 37 people died in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department in 2019.

45 deaths were recorded in the Tralee hospital’s ED in 2020, while 38 passed away there in 2021.

2022 saw the highest number of deaths in UHK’s emergency department, with 49 recorded.

Nationally, Cork University Hospital saw the highest number of deaths recorded over the period, with 708 patients dying in the ED.

In response to the figures, the HSE told Radio Kerry many people who present to the emergency department at UHK do so in their last minutes and hours of life.

Unexpected deterioration in chronic conditions, major trauma and sudden catastrophic medical and surgical emergencies are the majority of reasons.

The HSE says high level data available on the does not distinguish between these factors.

Adding, it is the role of emergency departments to try to provide treatments for reversible conditions and to attempt to sustain life.