20% of expected monthly rainfall fell in one day at Valentia in January

About 20% of expected rainfall for the entire month of January fell in just one day at Valentia last month.

A total of 37.4 millimetres of rain fell on the 4th of January at Valentia Observatory, which is a fifth of its usual total for January going back over the last 40 years.

Met Éireann’s weather statement for the month also showed Valentia had the highest monthly rainfall total at almost 200 millimetres.

Valentia also experienced the highest number of very wet days with eight; these are days where more than 10 millimetres of rain fell.

It was coldest in January at Valentia on the 9th, when it dropped below freezing, but its highest temperature was just four days later when it rose to over ten degrees.