Advertisement
News

20% of expected monthly rainfall fell in one day at Valentia in January

Feb 10, 2025 09:17 By radiokerrynews
20% of expected monthly rainfall fell in one day at Valentia in January
Share this article

About 20% of expected rainfall for the entire month of January fell in just one day at Valentia last month.

A total of 37.4 millimetres of rain fell on the 4th of January at Valentia Observatory, which is a fifth of its usual total for January going back over the last 40 years.

Met Éireann’s weather statement for the month also showed Valentia had the highest monthly rainfall total at almost 200 millimetres.

Advertisement

Valentia also experienced the highest number of very wet days with eight; these are days where more than 10 millimetres of rain fell.

It was coldest in January at Valentia on the 9th, when it dropped below freezing, but its highest temperature was just four days later when it rose to over ten degrees.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

80% in county satisfied with standard of education according to Kerry Thinks poll
Advertisement
Sentencing hearing of Nathan McDonnell who admitted drug and organised crime charges to begin today
Tralee councillor urges council to keep road signs clear and visible
Advertisement

Recommended

80% in county satisfied with standard of education according to Kerry Thinks poll
Sentencing hearing of Nathan McDonnell who admitted drug and organised crime charges to begin today
Ireland edged 96-90 by Latvia
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus