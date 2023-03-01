20% drop in numbers on UHK waiting lists in past year

There’s been a 20% drop in the number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry in the past year.

There are almost 8,500 people now awaiting outpatient and inpatient appointments, according to the latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures.

Almost 8,500 (8,493) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of January.

There are also another 2,687 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of January, show there are over 2,100 (2,106) fewer on waiting lists now compared to a year ago, a drop of 20%.

A total of 7,702 were awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK as of the end of January; that’s down 1,807 people or 19% on January 2022.

There was an increase, however, of 341 people between December and January.

There are 791 people on inpatient and day case lists at UHK, including for endoscopies; that’s down almost 300 (299) people or 27% compared to January 2022, but up 74 from December.