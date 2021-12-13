There are currently 19 patients in University Hospital Kerry with COVID-19.

This is according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, which documents the number of people in hospitals nationwide who have tested positive for the virus. As of last evening, there were 19 patients in UHK, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are two general vacant beds available in the hospital, while there are no vacant ICU beds. As of last Friday, Kerry had the fourth-lowest 14-day incidence rate in the country.