Advertisement
News

19 patients in University Hospital Kerry with COVID

Dec 13, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
19 patients in University Hospital Kerry with COVID 19 patients in University Hospital Kerry with COVID
Share this article

There are currently 19 patients in University Hospital Kerry with COVID-19.

This is according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, which documents the number of people in hospitals nationwide who have tested positive for the virus. As of last evening, there were 19 patients in UHK, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are two general vacant beds available in the hospital, while there are no vacant ICU beds. As of last Friday, Kerry had the fourth-lowest 14-day incidence rate in the country.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus