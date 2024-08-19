18 roses to take the stage tonight in night one of Rose of Tralee

Eighteen roses will take to the stage tonight for the first televised selection night of the 2024 Rose of Tralee.

A capacity crowd is expected at the Munster Technological University for the live show.

32 roses will take to the stage tonight and tomorrow nights vying to be crowned the 63rd Rose of Tralee.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival began in 1959, with 62 winning roses announced over the years – the rose selection was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dublin and New York lead the way in most crowns, with five each.

Tonight, the first group of roses will take to the stage for the televised shows at the Kerry Sports Academy in the MTU.

Cork’s Shauna O’Sullivan will be the first rose contestant of the 2024 competition, she will be followed by Dubai Rose Ciara O’Sullivan, Galway Rose Deirdre Jennings and Kerry Rose Emer Dineen, who will be fourth to take the stage.

She’ll be followed by Kilkenny Rose, Lisa O’Rourke, Leitrim Rose – Shauna Murtagh, Louth Rose – Justin McGuirk, Melbourne Rose Dervla Dolan, Monaghan Rose Anne Marie-McArdle, while the New Zealand Rose, Keely O’Grady will be tenth on stage.

Tammy Snook the Newfoundland & Labrador Rose will be next up, followed by North Carolina Rose, Kathryn Wright, Ohio Rose Aoife Zuercher, and Maria Collins, who is the Perth Rose.

San Francisco Rose Maggie Baglin will fifteenth on stage, followed by Sydney Rose Ashling Heneghan and Waterford Rose Abby Walsh.

Wicklow Rose Kerry Byrne will be the final rose of selection night one, which gets underway at 8PM.

Taking to the stage tonight are (in alphabetical order):

1. Cork – Shauna O’Sullivan

2. Dubai – Ciara O’Sullivan

3. Galway – Deirdre Jennings

4. Kerry – Emer Dineen

5. Kilkenny - Lisa O’Rourke

6. Leitrim – Shauna Murtagh

7. Louth – Justine McGuirk

8. Melbourne – Dervla Dolan

9. Monaghan – Anne-Marie McArdle

10. New Zealand – Keely O’Grady

11. Newfoundland & Labrador – Tammy Snook

12. North Carolina – Kathryn Wright

13. Ohio – Aoife Zuercher

14. Perth – Maria Collins

15. San Francisco – Maggie Baglin

16. Sydney – Ashling Heneghan

17. Waterford – Abby Walsh

18. Wicklow – Kerry Byrne

Rose of Tralee Co-host Daithi O'Se says there's great excitement around Kerry: