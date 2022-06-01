18% drop in outpatient and inpatient waiting lists at UHK

The numbers on outpatient and inpatient waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry has fallen over 18% in the past year.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are just over 9,800 people currently awaiting such appointments.

These figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of April show there are now 2,240 fewer people seeking outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry than last year.

Advertisement

Of the 9,836 on lists, 8,837 are awaiting outpatients’ appointments.

That number is down 18.5% or 2,010 people in the past year, and there was a drop of 311 between March and April.

Almost 1,000 (999) are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK as of the end of April; that’s down 230 compared to a year prior, and down 80 from the previous month.

Advertisement

There are also another 2,500 (2,521) people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.