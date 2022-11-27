130 horses seized by Kerry County Council since 2015

130 horses have been seized by Kerry County Council since 2015.

The figures were provided by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue following a query from Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan.

Under the Control of Horses Act 1996, local authorities may take a range of actions in relation to equines including prohibiting horses in certain areas, the issuing of licences and the seizure of horses in contravention of the Act.

These powers can be used in respect of straying horses, which includes horses put on land without the owner’s permission, including public land. Local authorities may also prosecute offenders.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine provides financial support to help local authorities with these seizures.

In Kerry, six horses were seized so far this year and a further six were seized last year.

16 horses were seized in both 2020 and 2019, and a further 22 in 2018.

12 horses were seized in 2017 and Kerry County Council took control of 28 horses in 2016 and a further 24 in 2015.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says in dealing with breaches of equine identification legislation, the department’s policy is to adopt a fair and proportional approach with non-compliant keepers provided an opportunity to rectify the position within a specified time frame.