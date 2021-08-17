Advertisement
News

13 solar farm applications in Kerry in past five years

Aug 17, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrynews
13 solar farm applications in Kerry in past five years 13 solar farm applications in Kerry in past five years
solar energy panels with canola field
Share this article

Kerry County Council has received 13 applications for solar farms over the past five years.

Solar farms involve a series of ground-mounted solar PV panels on steel supported structures.

Four applications were refused by the council, eight were granted and one application is to be decided.

Advertisement

Half of the eight granted were appealed to An Bord Pleanála and the four projects refused, two were also appealed.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for all of the projects.

Ireland's Climate Action Plan has set a target of delivering 70pc of energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus