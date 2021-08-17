13 solar farm applications in Kerry in past five years

Kerry County Council has received 13 applications for solar farms over the past five years.

Solar farms involve a series of ground-mounted solar PV panels on steel supported structures.

Four applications were refused by the council, eight were granted and one application is to be decided.

Half of the eight granted were appealed to An Bord Pleanála and the four projects refused, two were also appealed.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for all of the projects.

Ireland's Climate Action Plan has set a target of delivering 70pc of energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.