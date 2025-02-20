13% of Radio Kerry poll respondents believe planning regulations are good

Thirteen per cent of respondents to a Radio Kerry poll believe planning regulations are good.

It’s one of the findings of the Kerry Thinks survey which asked people a range of questions on subjects including tourism, housing and crime.

When asked what they think of planning regulations, 38% say they’re too strict and 35% said they are poor.

Fourteen per cent believe planning regulations are adequate to protect the environment and 13% said they’re good.

Four hundred and ninety-three took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website during January until the start of this month.

Ninety-one per cent of respondents say tourism is very important to the county.

When asked if they think Kerry represents good value for tourists, 58 per cent say no, 28% say yes, while 14% say they don't know.

Fifty-five per cent of respondents don’t believe we do enough to protect the environment in Kerry, 29% say we do, 14% say they didn’t know, while three per cent say they're not interested.

Seventy-two per cent believe more needs to be done to protect the Irish language and Gaeltacht areas, 14% disagree, and another 14% say they’re not interested.

Twelve per cent of respondents say they’re members of new communities in the county.

Seventy-eight per cent of people who took part in the poll say they feel part of the community in Kerry.

Thirty-two per cent believe integration is working, 41% disagree and 27% say they don’t know.

These are among the findings being discussed at a special Kerry Today programme from 9 this morning at the Dingle Skellig Hotel.