13% of Radio Kerry poll respondents believe planning regulations are good

Thirteen per cent of respondents to a Radio Kerry poll believe planning regulations are good.
It’s one of the findings of the Kerry Thinks survey which asked people a range of questions on subjects including tourism, housing and crime.
When asked what they think of planning regulations, 38% say they’re too strict and 35% said they are poor.
Fourteen per cent believe planning regulations are adequate to protect the environment and 13% said they’re good.
Four hundred and ninety-three took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website during January until the start of this month.
Ninety-one per cent of respondents say tourism is very important to the county.
When asked if they think Kerry represents good value for tourists, 58 per cent say no, 28% say yes, while 14% say they don't know.
Fifty-five per cent of respondents don’t believe we do enough to protect the environment in Kerry, 29% say we do, 14% say they didn’t know, while three per cent say they're not interested.
Seventy-two per cent believe more needs to be done to protect the Irish language and Gaeltacht areas, 14% disagree, and another 14% say they’re not interested.
Twelve per cent of respondents say they’re members of new communities in the county.
Seventy-eight per cent of people who took part in the poll say they feel part of the community in Kerry.
Thirty-two per cent believe integration is working, 41% disagree and 27% say they don’t know.
These are among the findings being discussed at a special Kerry Today programme from 9 this morning at the Dingle Skellig Hotel.