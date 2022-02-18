Advertisement
12,000 Kerry homes and businesses still without power

Feb 18, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
12,000 Kerry homes and businesses still without power
12,000 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry remain without power this evening.

The areas experiencing the most significant outages are Kilgarvan and Kenmare.

Generators are being installed in parts of South Kerry, with priority being given to areas where power outages are impacting water treatment plants.

Area Manager of ESB Networks, Seán Scannell says crews are working as quickly as possible to get power restored to people.

However, it's possible there'll be some customers in South Kerry without power overnight.

 

