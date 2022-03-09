Advertisement
120 social housing units under construction in Tralee

Mar 9, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrynews
120 social housing units under construction in Tralee
120 social housing units are currently under construction in Tralee.

Council officals confirmed the figure at this week's meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

The properties are being built in Rahoonane, Ballyrickard, Croogorts and Lohercannon.

Kerry County Council revealed that 120 social housing units are to finish construction by August.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien raised the question at Monday's meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

He said while it’s positive news, the council needs to stay on top of the issue.

However, he said it's a great return and not many local authorites can brag that 120 houses are coming into stock this year.

8 units will be built in Rahoonane, Tralee by July.

21 units are under construction in Ballyrickard, Tralee with an estimated completion date by May.

30 dwellings are being built in Croogorts, they're due to be finished by August.

61 homes are due to be completed in Lohercannon by August as well.

 

