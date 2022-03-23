Advertisement
12 year-old Tralee boy in recovery after near-fatal crash

Mar 23, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Martin Mahon from Tralee. Actor, writer and activist. Image with permission from his social media.
A Tralee man has described how his 12-year-old brother has made a miraculous recovery after being left on life support following a car crash.

In June 2020, Francie Mahon was seriously injured following a car crash near Ballydesmond.

His condition was so serious that at one stage it was felt he might have to be taken off life support.

However, his family successfully resisted this and Francie has made a remarkable recovery.

Last week, Francie made his confirmation; his brother Martin said the emotions on the day were overwhelming.

Francie, who is now a patient at University Hospital Kerry, now attends school in Beaufort a number of days a week.

Martin Mahon paid tribute to their mother Teresa for her devotion and commitment to him.

