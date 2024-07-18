12 percent (12%) of all workplace deaths last year happened in Kerry.

That's according to the Health and Safety Authority's annual report for 2023.

The report, published today, shows there were 43 work-related fatalities last year.

The majority of workplace deaths in Ireland in 2023 happened in agriculture and construction, with both sectors adding-up to over 72 percent (72%) of all fatalities.

Of the 43 work-related deaths reported, 20 were in agriculture and eleven were in construction.

The Health and Safety Authority says it's good news that, despite employment levels being at a record high, there was an overall decrease in the rate of fatalities to 1.6 per 100,000 last year.

Nationwide, the HSA undertook 10,713 inspections and investigations in 2023, and concluded 19 prosecutions resulting in fines totalling nearly 1.4 million euro (€1,377,500).

Two of these cases were in Kerry.

In one, an employee was injured at a quarry in Caher West, Kenmare, leading to the employer F & M Hurley Plant Hire (Schull) Limited pleading guilty in a summary prosecution to four counts and being fined 4,000 euro (€4,000).

In the other, Inisfallen Inns Limited pleaded guilty in a prosecution on indictment and was fined 50,000 euro for exposing an employee at the now closed, 'Mustang Sally’s' in Killarney to the risk of electrical shock, and for not fitting a goods lift with a device to stop entry into the lift shaft.