115 Help to Buy scheme claims approved in Kerry last year

Almost 120 claims were approved under the Help to Buy scheme in Kerry last year.

The Help to Buy (HTB) scheme is an incentive for first-time property purchasers.

It helps people with the deposit they need to purchase or self-build a new house or apartment.

Advertisement

Last year, 115 claims in Kerry were approved under the scheme; that’s up from 104 in 2021.

Nationally last year, over 6,700 (6,743) claims were approved under the Help to Buy scheme.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, following a query from Independent TD Matt Shanahan.