100% reduction in numbers waiting more than a year on UHK inpatient lists

Mar 31, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
The number of people waiting more than a year on inpatient and day case lists at University Hospital Kerry is down 100%.

There’s also been an 84% reduction in the numbers waiting more than 18 months for outpatient appointments at UHK.

That’s according to the Sláintecare Progress Report 2022, which also shows that funding has been approved for a postnatal hub at University Hospital Kerry.

The Sláintecare Progress Report 2022 shows that the number of people waiting more than 12 months for inpatient or day cases appointments at University Hospital Kerry has reduced by 100%.

The number of people waiting more than 18 months for outpatient appointments at UHK is down 84%.

This report also reveals that funding has been sanctioned for a dedicated postnatal hub at UHK.

Part of the National Maternity Strategy was to develop two such hubs, and the National Women and Infants Health Programme initially selected Kerry and Kilkenny, but three more were since approved, in Cork, Sligo, and Galway.

Sláintecare’s Progress Report for 2022 reports these are on track; a framework for the design and delivery has been finalised, and letters of funding approval have been issued.

These hubs will support women up to 14 days post birth, and will address gaps and deficiencies identified by women in postnatal care, including education, breastfeeding, physiotherapy, emotional and physical supports.

Meanwhile, the Health Performance Visualisation Platform was deployed to 19 hospitals in 2022, including University Hospital Kerry, in phase 1 of its rollout.

This provides real-time health data and trends to managers and clinicians, allowing them gauge hospital activity and make interventions where necessary.

 

