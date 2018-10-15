New Trustees to Visit Kerry Animal Charity AHAR – October 15th, 2018

Four trustees have been appointed to the board of a Kerry charity at the request of the Charities Regulator. David Hall, Paul Nolan, John Hogan and Diarmaid Ó Corrbuí were appointed last week following serious concerns about governance at the charity, Animal Heaven Animal Rescue. Mr Hall spoke to Jerry.

