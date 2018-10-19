New Tralee service station to create 60 jobs – October 19th, 2018

Eugene Dalton, Managing Director of Corrib Oil Ltd spoke to Treasa Murphy about the opening of the new Texaco Service Station and Food Court at John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee today, which create 60 jobs.
