New Series on Wind Farms: Renewable Energy Solution or Grant Aided Divider of Communities? – November 14th, 2018

Jerry begins his series of reports examining controversies surrounding wind farms. Today he brings you his interview with Fred O’Sullivan who is chair of the Sliabh Luachra Wind Action Group. The group was set up in response to plans for a wind farm on the Kerry Cork border. Jerry met him in Toureencahill.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FredToureencahill.mp3