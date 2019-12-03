Could New Law Spell the End for Bingo? – December 3rd, 2019

By
Admin
-

A new gambling bill, if passed, would see only 50 per cent of admission fees go to prize money, as well ensuring a quarter goes to charity; the current prize rates stand between 75 and 85%. The legislation is due to come before the Dáil tomorrow and there are fears it could threaten the future of bingo halls. Anna Maria Kennelly runs bingo in Moyvane.

