The stroke day service which will start in November will provide nursing and physiotherapy supports to help patients through the rehabilitation process after a stroke.
It’s led by Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre for Older Persons in Tralee and Ard Chúram Day Care Centre in Listowel, along with the support of the HSE.
New Day Service for Stroke Patients in Tralee and Listowel – October 16th, 2018
The stroke day service which will start in November will provide nursing and physiotherapy supports to help patients through the rehabilitation process after a stroke.