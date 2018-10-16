New Day Service for Stroke Patients in Tralee and Listowel – October 16th, 2018

The stroke day service which will start in November will provide nursing and physiotherapy supports to help patients through the rehabilitation process after a stroke.

It’s led by Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre for Older Persons in Tralee and Ard Chúram Day Care Centre in Listowel, along with the support of the HSE.

