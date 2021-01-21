A New Day Dawns in DC – January 21st, 2021

By
Admin
-

Yesterday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as 46th President of the United States; Kamala Harris became the first female vice-president. Noreen O’Sullivan from Cahersiveen is an American citizen and is the mother of CNN journalist Donie O’Sullivan. She, another fellow American Cecelia Hartsell, and Waterville’s Tony Donnelly who has strong ties to the US give their thoughts of how the day went.

