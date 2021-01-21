A New Day Dawns in DC – January 21st, 2021

Yesterday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as 46th President of the United States; Kamala Harris became the first female vice-president. Noreen O’Sullivan from Cahersiveen is an American citizen and is the mother of CNN journalist Donie O’Sullivan. She, another fellow American Cecelia Hartsell, and Waterville’s Tony Donnelly who has strong ties to the US give their thoughts of how the day went.
The Department of Health has reported 51 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.Of the deaths reported today 49 occurred in JanuaryAs of midnight last...
The hearing date for two legal challenges relating to the granting of permission for the South Kerry Greenway has put back by almost four...
Kerry County Council is still working to establish the potential source causing water quality problems that led to a Ballybunion beach losing its Blue...
Kerry Co-op is reported to be on the brink of approving a €480 million bid for a majority stake in Kerry Group’s dairy business. It’s...
A listener contacted Jerry to say they were distraught that a taxi driver regularly delivers alcohol to the home of someone they care for,...
