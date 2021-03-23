Jerry speaks to the Minister of State at the Department of Heritage and Electoral Reform about the bill. Jerry first asks junior minister Malcolm Noonan of the Green Party about pairing of Killarney National Park with Glacier National Park in Montana. Jerry also speaks to Deputy Bríd Smith of People Before Profit and gets her views on the new bill.
24 additional COVID-19 related deaths; 371 cases but none in Kerry
24 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January.The median age of those...
Pesticides detected in three Kerry drinking water supplies
Irish Water says pesticides were detected in three drinking water supplies in Kerry.The public is being urged to consider the environment and alternatives to...
Tralee-born president of Royal College of Physicians to honour Dr Fauci
President of the Royal College of Physicians (RCPI), Professor Mary Horgan, is to award an honorary fellowship to US infectious diseases specialist Dr Anthony...
Terrace Talk – March 22nd, 2021
On this week's Terrace Talk; Jack Kennedy on his Gold Cup win, Horse and pony racing as a nursery, John Lenihan - Event safety...
New Climate Action Bill – March 23rd, 2021
Had COVID? No Home Protection for You! – March 23rd, 2021
Charlie Weston, the personal finance editor with the Irish Independent, reports today that people are being turned down for mortgage protection if they had...