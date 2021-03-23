New Climate Action Bill – March 23rd, 2021





Jerry speaks to the Minister of State at the Department of Heritage and Electoral Reform about the bill. Jerry first asks junior minister Malcolm Noonan of the Green Party about pairing of Killarney National Park with Glacier National Park in Montana. Jerry also speaks to Deputy Bríd Smith of People Before Profit and gets her views on the new bill.

