Perry Ogden is the chair of Sport Against Racism Ireland. He was speaking following the decision at Tralee District Court not to give a criminal conviction to an 18-year—old Tralee man who sent racist messages to broadcaster and former footballer Ian Wright.
Ian Wright says he was disappointed by the decision.
New Anti-Racism Laws Urgently Needed – February 5th, 2021
